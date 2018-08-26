The best thing I did this summer ... was putting down a dog. I was told once you should always go to funerals, but I rarely do. I’m not the age yet where friends are dropping regularly. And since my wife and I met and settled on the gulf coast, thousands of miles from our places of birth, we are far from immediate family, in-laws, or old school friends.
At the tender age of 5, my daughter began learning responsibility for others by caring for her dog. Napoleon, a 7-year-old when he was rescued, remained the emperor of our couch, though if we walked in he would try to sneak down to the floor without being noticed. His most expressive joy came when we grabbed his leash for runs to the park with stops at nearly every tree along the way.
My daughter and I locked horns a lot as I overreacted to her lackadaisical attention when she was sitting behind the wheel of our car learning and crafting the skills she would need to safely navigate a dangerous machine on open roadways. We spent hours in heated car sessions, our daddy-daughter relationship fraying as she heard the Charlie Brown teacher voice of “blah, blah, blah” when I raised my screams in volume and tenor attempting to blast through her teenage fog. It took a year to get her 30 hours of road work in because every time she was speeding or rolling through stops I added another day between drive times as a punishment for what she saw me do on those same roads hurrying to school each day.
At his last checkup, our veterinarian warned hard decisions were coming and our daughter did not want to face it. Napoleon could no longer summit the couch, jump into her bed, or make the walk to the nearest park without collapsing in route. As his health took a turn for the worse and she could see the silent pain in his struggles to move, we called the veterinarian and a date was set a week hence. I cleared my evenings, and for most we drove to different dog parks to let him play un-tethered until he was tired. At her request, we made an afternoon drive to the west end of Galveston and the two enjoyed a sunset walk along the water enveloped in the freshness of many scented breezes. We didn’t talk much, the time was for my daughter and the pet she dearly loved.
With summer ending, the signs of her growing teenage angst are now gone. We have a much better relationship because she knows that when she needed me, and my time, I was there and she didn’t have to walk through grief alone.
