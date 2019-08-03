Dream Snow by Eric Carle, Philomel Books, 2019, Hardback.
It was not much of a farm with only five animals. Obviously quite lazy, the farmer didn’t want to strain his brain so he named them One, Two, Three, Four and Five. Can you guess what he named the only tree on his farm? Can you believe? That’s right. Tree.
Sitting in his chair as usual he realized that it was almost Christmas and still, no snow. When he became full of bread and honey, he fell asleep. Are you surprised that he dreamed about snow?
As you read about the snow, you will realize that One is a racehorse, Two is a spotted cow, Three is a wooly sheep, Four is a pink pig with a curly tail, and Five is a crowing rooster.
The lazy farmer woke up from his nap and it came to him that he had work to do. That was real snow and he was obligated to check on One, Two, Three, Four, and Five. Thankfully they were still fast asleep.
Quickly he dressed warmly and grabbed a full sack that he slung over his shoulder. “What on Earth was the old fella up to now?” wondered One, Two, Three, Four, and Five.
Picture books have very few words in them, but they provide a wonderful opportunity to talk about the pictures and make educated guesses and predictions.
It becomes obvious if a “reader” is just a word caller and has no comprehension he will never experience the joy of reading.
The pictures and the text must work together, pleasing to a child’s eye and ear. Discover a book that will tease his curiosity and hold his or her attention.
Pre-readers will learn from a picture book structured like “Dream Snow,” with sound effect such as music, a toy and movable items on the page. The reader can experience the magic of manipulating the falling snow on the old farmer and his menagerie of farm animals. Eric Carle as usual has created a perfect book for the youngest readers.
