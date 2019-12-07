Island Hopper Hayley Hardcastle gets pointers from the Baby Apple’s own Diva herself Frances Powell, who for years wrote The Daily News’ social column, at the 179th Artillery Ball at the Artillery Club of Galveston.
Libbie Lee Ansell, of Galveston, makes her debut with her Texas Dip at the 179th Artillery Ball at the Galveston Artillery Club.
HAYLEY HARDCASTLE/For The Daily News
Libbie Lee Ansell is with her escort for the evening, Anthony Smecca, at the Artillery Ball at the Galveston Artillery Club.
HAYLEY HARDCASTLE/For The Daily News
Reagan Nicole Conner, of Galveston, makes her debut with her Texas Dip at the 179th Artillery Ball at the Galveston Artillery Club.
HAYLEY HARDCASTLE/For The Daily News
Courtesy
Camille Hoyt, Jim Grant and Jeannie Urbani enjoy 179th Artillery Ball in Galveston.
HAYLEY HARDCASTLE/For The Daily News
Jeff Seinsheimer and Mary Cooper attend the 179th Artillery Ball at the Galveston Artillery Club.
HAYLEY HARDCASTLE/For The Daily News
Reagan Conner and father, Steve Conner, dance at the Artillery Ball, where Reagan was presented.
HAYLEY HARDCASTLE/For The Daily News
Steve and Kim Conner, Reagan Conner with her escort, Austin Schwab, and his parents Kelly and Taylor Schwab attend the Artillery Ball at the Galveston Artillery Club.
The Galveston Artillery Club, 3102 Ave. O, was lit up like the Christmas trees seen popping up all over town on Nov. 30 as it hosted its prestigious 179th annual Artillery Ball. The tables sparkled with beautiful silk linens and arrangements of roses, tulips and hydrangeas as fashionable guests, dressed to the nines, were welcomed to the foyer with a gilded marble-esque photo wall.
The first Artillery Club Ball was held in 1845 with the sitting President of the Republic of Texas Sam Houston in attendance. When our great state was annexed to the United States, the Artillery Club began to function in a social capacity and has carried on that tradition since. Hundreds of young women have made their society debut at the Galveston Artillery Club, and this year boasts two wonderful additions to the impressive roster of debutantes who have taken to the stage in their luminescent white gowns to perform the famed Texas Dip.
