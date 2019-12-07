The Galveston Artillery Club, 3102 Ave. O, was lit up like the Christmas trees seen popping up all over town on Nov. 30 as it hosted its prestigious 179th annual Artillery Ball. The tables sparkled with beautiful silk linens and arrangements of roses, tulips and hydrangeas as fashionable guests, dressed to the nines, were welcomed to the foyer with a gilded marble-esque photo wall.

The first Artillery Club Ball was held in 1845 with the sitting President of the Republic of Texas Sam Houston in attendance. When our great state was annexed to the United States, the Artillery Club began to function in a social capacity and has carried on that tradition since. Hundreds of young women have made their society debut at the Galveston Artillery Club, and this year boasts two wonderful additions to the impressive roster of debutantes who have taken to the stage in their luminescent white gowns to perform the famed Texas Dip.

Hayley Hardcastle covers the social scene in Galveston. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at islandhopping@galvnews.com with “Island Hopping” in the subject line.

