As a member of the G County Hope Foundation, I believe that giving back to the community is one of the most important things a person can do. It’s with that spirit in mind during this holiday season that we’re inviting the community to donate to our sixth annual the “Best Money Ever Spent Toy Drive Giveaway,” which is set for Christmas Eve in four different areas in Galveston County.
Our foundation, which is a registered 501 © (3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 2013. We serve underprivileged residents in Galveston County each year through our toy giveaway. It’s our mission through acts of caring, volunteering, donating and organizing events/drives to uplift and inspire the spirit of humanity and hope throughout our community. We strive to be one of the pillars that holds our community up through the vast sea of hope; it’s our goal to be the rising tide that lifts all boats, no matter where you are in the county.
This year we plan to reach 700 children; 350 boys and 350 girls. We’re asking that residents give back by donating a new, unwrapped toy, which can be dropped off at G County Apparel at 199 Vauthier St. in La Marque. You can also call the shop at 409-359-3045 or 713-584-0055 to schedule a drop-off time. When most people think of giving back they think of monetary contributions. And although I believe that’s very important, there are many other ways we can give back to our community. Every community, whether large or small, has people who need to be reached by the love of others and that’s something that successful people should be led to do.
We’d like to thank our sponsors: Carter 7 Grand Events (Carla Smith), G County Apparel (Robert Hockley), DGA Decorations (Maduesuel and Lakesha Curry) Vickie’s Hidden Treasures (Victoria Taylor), LRT Air & Heating Service (Fred and Nicki Jones), Hands of Care Massage (Krystal Armstrong Collins), Vintage Vixen (Ashley Judge), Kroger, Marathon, Toys for Tots, as well as a host of community supporters who have all come together for our sixth annual giveaway.
I believe in the golden rule, and that we should treat others as we’d want to be treated. We never know when it’ll be our time to need a helping hand or contribution, so it’s with sincere thanks and gratitude that we need you in order for this event to be successful. Trust me, the looks on the children’s faces are worth it when we pull up to distribute toys to those who may not have been looking forward to Christmas. We’re proud to be making a difference in the lives of young children in our communities.
If you’d like to help by volunteering or by making a donation, call me at 832-677-7551.
