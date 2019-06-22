This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Melanie and Achilles.
Melanie (A017985) is a domestic short hair with a classic blue tabby coat. She’s about 4 months old, sweet, friendly, outgoing and purrs when petted. Her blue on blue coat has a lovely swirly pattern, and her eyes are big and expressive. Come meet Melanie this week and make it special.
Achilles (A010230) is a German Shepherd mix that the ARC staff has grown to love. He’s such an amazing guy. This is one of the reasons he has been chosen for this special spotlight. He’s a young adult, and he’s already neutered and vaccinated.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Melanie and Achilles are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
