This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Raquel and Chewbacca.
Raquel (A018588) is a domestic short hair with a bi-color coat of blue and white. She’s a lovely kitty with her good looks and sweet disposition. Raquel has a pink nose, white whiskers, hazel-green eyes and an expressive face. She was a good mama to her four kittens. Now they’re raised and she’s ready for her next step — a forever home with a wonderful human family. Raquel is almost 2 years old, spayed, rabies vaccinated and has her bags packed.
Meet Chewbacca (A019094). Not only is he stunningly handsome, but he makes a wonderful conversationalist as well. When Chewbacca isn’t lounging in his kennel, he enjoys exploring the yards with tail wagging full speed. Chewbacca knows basic commands and can’t wait to show them off to visitors.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Raquel and Chewbacca available for adoption Tuesday through Saturay at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
