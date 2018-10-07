Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Oy and Shane.
Oy is the newest special needs addition to the shelter. Oy was brought to the shelter in August as an owner surrender due to her owner traveling too much and not being able to care for her any longer. Oy is about 2 years old with a dark gray and tan tabby coat and light green eyes. She has a slight handicap; the lower portion of one of her back legs is missing, but that doesn’t slow her down any. Oy is affectionate and loves attention. She has a calm personality and is a grateful cat; she will make someone a wonderful companion.
Shane is a very sweet and lovable retriever puppy, who has been with us for most of his life. He is a young 8-month-old bundle of joy that would fit into any home. His energy is infectious and sure to bring a smile to those who meet him. Shane loves toys, treats and long walks. He would make a great companion to anyone who is willing to give him a chance.
October is National Adopt-a-Dog Month. From Monday through Saturday, all dogs that are spayed and neutered and ready to go home will have $20 adoptions.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
