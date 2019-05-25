This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Liza and Meagan.
Liza (A017097) is an exceptionally great listener and loves to cuddle, which is scientifically proven to be a mood booster. She’s guaranteed to make you smile, plus we think she’s pretty cute too. Liza loves to meet new people and can’t wait to greet everyone with a wagging tail.
Meagan (A017753) is a domestic short hair with a striking calico coat, bright eyes, and pink nose. Meagan is friendly, outgoing and likes attention. She’s a little over a year old, already spayed and interviewing for her forever home.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Liza and Meagan are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
