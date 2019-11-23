League City Mayor Pat Hallisey and Joseph Molis attended a Veterans Day ceremony at Hometown Heroes Park. Molis, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a combat engineer from 2003 to 2008, was the keynote speaker.
Kevin Venable, right, and the AMOCO Federal Credit Union team sponsored a Veterans Day event at Hometown Heroes Park in League City by providing T-shirts, a lunch of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches with all the fixings, coffee and tasty cookies.
Pastor Stephanie Hughes, left to right, Rotary Club of Texas City President Judy Slocumb and Texas City Mayor pro tem Phil Roberts honor veterans during a Nov. 10 event at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center.
Rotarians Darel Beene, left to right, Kirk Broiles and Gary Scoggin attended a Nov. 10 event at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City to honor veterans. The annual event is presented by the Rotary of Texas City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Shown left to right, League City Honor Guard; Greg Thomas, Eddie Denzler, Jose Ortega, Brendon Montz and Daniel O'Neal.
DOREEN HUGHES/For the Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Ivan Hammond, left to right, Roger Whitener and Bruce Clawson attend a Nov. 10 event honoring veterans in Texas City. The annual event is presented by the Rotary Club of Texas City.
The American flag flew proudly from the giant flagpole on Nov. 10 outside the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Families, friends, Rotarians and local dignitaries came together to salute the brave men and women who served. Some of the veterans came dressed in full military uniform, while others proudly wore their military branch insignias.
This annual event is presented by the Rotary of Texas City, led by Rotarian Roger Whitener, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran himself who worked diligently to bring the program to life in remembrance of those who served.
