The American flag flew proudly from the giant flagpole on Nov. 10 outside the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Families, friends, Rotarians and local dignitaries came together to salute the brave men and women who served. Some of the veterans came dressed in full military uniform, while others proudly wore their military branch insignias.

This annual event is presented by the Rotary of Texas City, led by Rotarian Roger Whitener, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran himself who worked diligently to bring the program to life in remembrance of those who served.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription