The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Jesse and Zoey.
Jesse is a 3-year-old bundle of joy. He’s a handsome gray tabby cat with green eyes and great personality. He’s described as family-friendly, talkative, affectionate, and a lap/couch potato. He’s declawed in the front, so he needs to be an inside-only cat. He likes to play with small toys, but mostly loves to be around humans. Jesse does need a family who’s willing to maintain his special diet that will be slightly more expensive than regular cat food (ask our staff for more details). Stop by to meet Jesse today.
Zoey is an adorable 1-year-old wheaten terrier mix. She’s active, playful, affectionate and an independent girl. She loves chew toys and pounce on her stuffed animals. Zoey is smart and will perform tricks for treats. She’s house-trained and likes to play with other dogs. She also loves belly rubs. Although she hasn’t lived with them in the past, we think Zoey will do well in a home with children to play with. Come by for a game of fetch with her today.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only. This week, we will be giving free T-shirts with our shelter logo on them with all adoptions.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
