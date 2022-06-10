The Tremont House hosted a Kentucky Derby-themed 40th birthday party for Executive Producer Kristel DeVries of “Restoring Galveston” on April 29, 2022, in the Tremont Villas on Harborside in the Strand National Historic Landmark District of Galveston.
The party was hosted by Tremont House’s Jeff Ossenkop and Heidi Calhoun, and was attended by Michael and Ashley Cordray, founders of Save 1900; Brian and Joanna Yates with Whiteside Town Flats, as well as many of DeVries’ friends, family and colleagues from the show. Guests came dressed in their Derby-themed threads and hats, to enjoy food, community and ringing in DeVries’ big 4-0.
