Beneficiaries of the Medicare Part C Advantage elective have until March 31 to leave the plan and enroll in another Medicare Advantage plan, or go back to original Medicare and add a Part D prescription plan.
Medicare Part C Advantage plans can offer cost savings on health care costs and provide added benefits like dental, vision and hearing. Beneficiaries sometimes enroll in one of these plans during the annual open enrollment period without realizing their providers don't accept them.
In the past, beneficiaries had until Feb. 14 to end enrollment in their plan. Effective this year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services extended the deadline.
“It's of utmost importance for beneficiaries to understand their benefits,” Curtis Cooper, manager for Area Agency on Aging, said. “Beneficiaries need to ensure their plan works for their specific needs. What may work for your friend or neighbor may not work for you and our benefits counselors are here to assist them with their questions."
As the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program, the Houston-Galveston Area on Aging will provide unbiased information about Medicare benefits over the phone or by appointment.
To speak with a benefits counselor or to set up an appointment, call 713-627-3200 or 800-437-7396, or visit www.h-gac.com/human-services/aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.