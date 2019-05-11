This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Zazu and Roscoe.
Zazu is a sweet, loving domestic short hair cat. She’s approximately 1 ½ years young. Her favorite hobby is being brushed. Zazu likes to relax and rest daily to keep her young and youthful. She’s cat friendly and socializes well with other cats. Zazu was brought in as a stray, but loves being an inside cat and values her human companions. Brighten up your day and come see exuberant Zazu.
Roscoe is a gentle senior man actively looking for his retirement home. Roscoe would like to reside in a quiet home with a slow paced lifestyle. Roscoe is house-trained, but may have an occasional accident due to his being older. He also has some arthritis pain that needs to be managed, but overall he’s in good shape for his age. Roscoe has a gentle giant personality and is very sweet. He doesn’t bark, Roscoe talks. And he’s quite the conversationalist. Roscoe enjoys his afternoon naps and likes to live by the old saying “early to bed, early to rise,” although he enjoys sleeping in. too. If you like the “golden oldies” you’ll love rock ‘n roll Roscoe.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Keep an eye on our website calendar for spring events and adoption specials.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
