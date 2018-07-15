The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Bailey.
Bailey is a gorgeous female cat with extremely soft, cream-colored fur and big blue eyes. She loves to be with people but has an independent side too. She doesn’t like to be held for too long or petted too long before she’s ready to move on.
Bailey would be a great pet for someone looking for a cat who isn’t demanding or needy but is still happy to see you when you come home from work or school. She’s probably not a good fit for a family with children who would want to play with her too much.
If you’d like to meet Bailey, come to Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390 for more information.
