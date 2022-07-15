Residents were asked to wear something white, grab a few of their friends and family, and go out and enjoy an evening of art and history. And they didn’t disappoint as the crowd streamed into League City’s charming Historic District on June 25. Many people with kids in tow wore their comfortable summer whites for the first inaugural League City White Linen Night and Art Crawl Among the Oaks.

The event was part of the League City Public Art initiative and the city’s 60-year anniversary celebration. White Linen Night Art Crawl pays homage to the centuries-old New Orleans tradition of wearing white clothes while socializing outdoors in the summer heat. Hosted by the Keep League City Beautiful citizen committee and the League City Historical Society, the free event featured more than 100 booths and tents lining the streets of the Historic District under the majestic oak trees.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

