Friends front row Glenda Lancon, Michael Moreno, Rose Blanchard Victoria Sherrod, Vicki Trask, and, back row, Haley Stevenson and Michele Wilkinson hang out at the after party at Bar 1909 at Butler's Courtyard.
Ballet dance students from Bay Area Houston Ballet & Dance, left to right Mikel Lucero, Sophia Shaw, Maison Merrill and Alexander Alvarez, spend time with League City Mayor Pat Hallisey.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Residents, husband and wife team Katrina and Craig Hersh greet visitors at the I Love League City booth at the recent White Linen Night and Art Crawl Among the Oaks.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Friends front row Glenda Lancon, Michael Moreno, Rose Blanchard Victoria Sherrod, Vicki Trask, and, back row, Haley Stevenson and Michele Wilkinson hang out at the after party at Bar 1909 at Butler's Courtyard.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Quincy Gerard Starnes-Williams, left, and Nicole Poor and Ashley Williams, members from the dance troupe of Bay Area Arts Conservatory, pose for a picture under the giant oaks.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
League City Councilman Larry Millican checks out a classic car displayed at the League City White Linen Night and Art Crawl Among the Oaks.
Residents were asked to wear something white, grab a few of their friends and family, and go out and enjoy an evening of art and history. And they didn’t disappoint as the crowd streamed into League City’s charming Historic District on June 25. Many people with kids in tow wore their comfortable summer whites for the first inaugural League City White Linen Night and Art Crawl Among the Oaks.
The event was part of the League City Public Art initiative and the city’s 60-year anniversary celebration. White Linen Night Art Crawl pays homage to the centuries-old New Orleans tradition of wearing white clothes while socializing outdoors in the summer heat. Hosted by the Keep League City Beautiful citizen committee and the League City Historical Society, the free event featured more than 100 booths and tents lining the streets of the Historic District under the majestic oak trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.