The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Laura.
Just one look at these gorgeous eyes and you’ll fall in love with Laura. She’s a soft and affectionate girl who just craves human attention. She’s gentle, inquisitive, and enjoys exploring her surroundings. However, what she loves the most is to sit with her human and get lots of petting and scratches behind her ears. Laura would love it if you came by to meet her.
You can find her at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390 for more information.
Her adoption fee is just $25, and her adopter will receive more than $350 in veterinary services included, such as a vet exam, first round of vaccines, microchip, and spay surgery.
