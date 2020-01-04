League City Councilman Greg Gripon; Kalpesh Patel, of Hampton Inn; Joni Robertson, of Devereaux; and Justin Gamble, owner of Antler Technologies, making the scene at the recent League City Regional Chamber of Commerce holiday open house.
Gloria Greene, a chamber partner; Dewan Clayborn, president of League City Regional Chamber of Commerce; Pierr Castillo, of Top Star Marketing and the raffle winner, along with incoming chamber Chairman James Brockway at the recent holiday open house.
Traci Campbell Dean, owner of Cupcake Cachet; Becky Morin-Sill, owner of Fantastic Sams; and Jan Laman, owner of Harbour Insurance Services, share a holiday toast at League City Regional Chamber of Commerce's open house.
From the left, back row, Jessica Powers Spangle, Sergio Matute and Jenny Senter. Front row, Lorrie Green Koster, Leanne Fuller Post and Lauren Perez attend the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce holiday open house.
The beautiful and talented Elizabeth Dessie Fogarty Carnes, daughter of Jay Carnes and Lori Fogarty Carnes, delights the crowd with her rendition of “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” accompanied on piano by Crista Cochrane Sereni, her piano teacher.
League City Councilman Greg Gripon; Kalpesh Patel, of Hampton Inn; Joni Robertson, of Devereaux; and Justin Gamble, owner of Antler Technologies, making the scene at the recent League City Regional Chamber of Commerce holiday open house.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Gloria Greene, a chamber partner; Dewan Clayborn, president of League City Regional Chamber of Commerce; Pierr Castillo, of Top Star Marketing and the raffle winner, along with incoming chamber Chairman James Brockway at the recent holiday open house.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Safiye Salas and her husband, Roy Salas, an Edward Jones financial advisor and chamber partner, enjoyed the Christmas festivities at the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce holiday open house.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Traci Campbell Dean, owner of Cupcake Cachet; Becky Morin-Sill, owner of Fantastic Sams; and Jan Laman, owner of Harbour Insurance Services, share a holiday toast at League City Regional Chamber of Commerce's open house.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
From the left, back row, Jessica Powers Spangle, Sergio Matute and Jenny Senter. Front row, Lorrie Green Koster, Leanne Fuller Post and Lauren Perez attend the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce holiday open house.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
From the left, Debbie Doyle, wife of Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle, and Paula Roberts enjoy the scene at the recent Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce holiday open house.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
The beautiful and talented Elizabeth Dessie Fogarty Carnes, daughter of Jay Carnes and Lori Fogarty Carnes, delights the crowd with her rendition of “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” accompanied on piano by Crista Cochrane Sereni, her piano teacher.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Naughty or Nice? Hazel Surratt visiting with Santa Claus at the recent Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce holiday open house.
The feeling of Christmas was in the air on a cool, cloudy Dec. 10 as the community gathered to celebrate during the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s annual open house.
On hand was Santa Claus himself, dressed in red and white, sporting his trademark beard and seated atop the big, red sleigh from which he cheerfully greeted all the big boys and girls by asking who had been naughty or who had been nice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.