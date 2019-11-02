This award ribbon was presented to Maco Stewart Jr. at the inaugural horse show sponsored by the Women’s Health Protective Association on Nov. 10, 1906. Stewart won third place in the boys’ unhitching competition.
Courtesy
This photo was taken during the third annual Women’s Health Protective Association Horse Show in 1908 at Athletic Park, 27th Street and Avenue N, in Galveston.
During the month of November, Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston, will exhibit an award ribbon presented to Maco Stewart Jr. in November 1906. Stewart competed in Galveston’s inaugural horse show sponsored by the Women’s Health Protective Association that year.
During the late 19th century, Galveston was a city rich with tropical foliage and lush gardens. Tragically, the 1900 Storm destroyed the island’s landscape with homes, businesses and human lives.
