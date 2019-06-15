As I write this, I’m preparing for my eighth surgery. My name is Kailee Laws and I’m a 10-year-old that’s living an interesting life.
At the age of 4, I was diagnosed with scoliosis. It caused me no pain and life remained normal. However, second-grade changed my life.
While running around, playing tag with my friends, I fell. No big deal, right? Boy, was I wrong. That simple fall led to me being confined to a wheelchair. As a child, I never thought about not being able to walk. Life was different. I remember constant boredom because I could no longer play the way I use to. Everything had to be modified.
It was during this time that my love of arts and crafts was born. The doctors told my parents I’d have to undergo surgery to have a halo placed. I had no idea what that was. Thankfully, my parents talked to me and showed me pictures. I was so scared. They put eight screws into my skull and attached weights to my halo. Every few days, more weight was added. This was to help stretch my spine for better visibility.
There was a good side though.
A very creative doctor at Texas Children’s Hospital made me a walker with my weights attached. I was so nervous because I had been stuck in my wheelchair for nine months. My fear was shut down by the optimism of a new friend, Rene. He too had a halo and used a walker. He spoke little English and I spoke little Spanish, but our hearts spoke “love.” He encouraged me to push my fear aside.
To see that I wasn’t the only child going through this really helped. It helped so much that I knew I had to help others. I went around the hospital daily looking for opportunities. One favorite memory was meeting Moriah. She’s a cancer survivor and was having a difficult physical therapy session. I helped her, and in turn, she shared her favorite stuffed animal with me. That’s when I really knew children “could” make a difference.
I have to have surgery every six months to stretch the rods in my back. It’s a lot, but my family and I have faith in God. My family prays daily and I know it makes things better. My uncle said that God built me for my journey. He’s absolutely right. I was taught to view my situation as a challenge, not a handicap. We do that to stay positive. We don’t feel sorry for ourselves, nor do we complain. We deal. Most importantly, we deal together ... as a family. God has blessed me with a great biological, church and school family.
While scoliosis is my diagnosis, it’s not going to define me. I’m going to continue arts and crafts, TikTok, and simply living my “best” life. As I close, I’d like to inform you that June is Scoliosis Awareness Month. Let’s show some love by representing the color green.
