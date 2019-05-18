This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Sally and Angus.
Meet sweet Sally, an 8-month-old domestic short hair cat full of love and personality. She has a beautiful, silky coat, with gorgeous marbled calico colors. She came to us as a stray and we find it so hard to believe that someone could let this girl go. Sally is lively and enjoys playing with her fake mouse but also enjoys a midday nap. Come meet this gorgeous girl today.
Angus is a 5-month-old pit bull puppy seeking a forever family. He loves to play tug-o-war and eat treats. He came into the shelter with his brother, Earl, who has already been adopted, so now Angus is here all alone. He’s ready to go home today, so please consider me as the next addition to your family. Being just a baby, he will likely need some work with getting housebroken and walking nicely on a leash. However, don’t let that stop you — it shouldn’t take too long at all; Angus is a smart kid and can’t wait to learn tricks.
Need something to do this summer? Want to make some furry friends? Check out our volunteer opportunities on our website and give your time to the homeless pets.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galveston humane.org or call 409-740-1919.
