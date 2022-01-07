Susanna Mayberry, left, was the perfect holiday hostess for the winter wonderland-themed Bunko Babes Christmas party in a floor-length formal topped with a feathered corset. And what winter wonderland hostess wouldn’t top off her attire with a tiara? Mayberry is pictured here with party guest Gerri Empey.
Despite holiday heat, the Bunko Babes made their own winter wonderland, dressing all in white for the occasion. Pictured are, front row from left, Linda Sivy, Sara Hawkes, Susan Cahill, Susanna Mayberry, April Cowan, Lynn Winget and Kelly Tharp Ellison; in back, from left, Gerri Empey, Diana Goldner, Neerja Bhardwaj, Julia Furlong, Angela Wilhelm, Eileen Holtzman, Debbi Loya, Thresea Russ and Holly Wade.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Bunko Babe Holly Wade, left, is dreaming of a white-sand Christmas as she smiles for the camera along with Sara Hawkes.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Tipsy Holiday Punch, glammed up with cranberries and rosemary sprigs, was the spirit of the day at the Bunko Babes Christmas party and ornament exchange.
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
The charmingly hideous — hideously charming? — Bunco cap is passed around as each person calls, “Bunco!” at the Bunko Babes monthly get-togethers.
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
There’s even a special plate for the Bunko Babes’ monthly Bunco competitions.
It was definitely a winter wonderland when the Galveston Island Bunko Babes gathered Dec. 15 for their annual Christmas party and ornament exchange. Or at least it looked like one.
Everyone dressed in some form of winter white while enjoying an elegant seated dinner of salad, pot roast, mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables prepared by Diana Goldner. Dessert was an amazing white almond cake with cheesecake mousse filling topped with strawberries from Shykatz. The spirit of choice was Tipsy Holiday Punch.
