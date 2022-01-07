It was definitely a winter wonderland when the Galveston Island Bunko Babes gathered Dec. 15 for their annual Christmas party and ornament exchange. Or at least it looked like one.

Everyone dressed in some form of winter white while enjoying an elegant seated dinner of salad, pot roast, mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables prepared by Diana Goldner. Dessert was an amazing white almond cake with cheesecake mousse filling topped with strawberries from Shykatz. The spirit of choice was Tipsy Holiday Punch.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

