The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Shane and Hank.
Shane is a 1-year-old boxer mix pup with a high spirit and a true boxer personality. He's happy, friendly and kind to all. Shane appears house-trained as he keeps his area nice and tidy. He weighs about 50 pounds and has a beautiful shiny black coat. Shane will do anything to get your attention. He's comical and will thrive when you watch, play and laugh with him. Open your home and heart to Shane and see how much fun he is. Shane will bring joy and happiness to your life if you let him.
Come meet Hank, our big, burly 1 ½ year old medium haired gray/black tabby. He's super sweet, but unfortunately is FIV positive, which means Hank is immune compromised. Therefore, his adopter must have Hank live exclusively as an “inside only” cat. But, Hank appears to otherwise be happy and healthy and should have as much chance as any of our feline friends here to find a forever home where he can be loved. If you have more specific questions about Hanks medical condition, please call the shelter for details.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only. Keep an eye on our website calendar for spring events and adoption specials.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
