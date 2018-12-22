This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Smiley and Amara.
Smiley is a happy go lucky girl with lots of playful energy. She’s curious by nature and loves exploring. The only thing that would make her tail wag even more is to find a loving forever home for the holidays. Do you have room in your heart for her? Please come visit and ask for Smiley (A016176). She can’t wait to meet you.
Amara (A014293) is a domestic short hair with a blue classic tabby coat. She’s about 7 months old and has special front feet with poly dactyl type opposable thumbs. Amara is an energetic teenager, playful, and best friends with her twin sister Alyson (A014294). One has to pay close attention to tell the sisters apart. Hint: Amara has a small gap in her upper neck band. If you’re looking for a beautiful and fun kitty-girl, come get acquainted with Amara today.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Smiley and Amara are available for adoption Wednesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
