Another year is in the books, and while the doctors, nurses, students, professors and other medical and research professionals at The University of Texas Medical Branch are already working hard in 2019, here’s a quick look at the medical branch by the numbers in fiscal year 2018:
Total medical branch employees: 13,188
Number of National Institutes of Health grants awarded for the year: 159
Medical branch hospital discharges: 35,578
Outpatient encounters: 1,164,470
Emergency Department visits: 87,956
Total telemedicine encounters: 158,438
Total number of students across four different schools: 3,372
Total number of graduates in the 2017-2018 academic year: 1,226
For a more detailed look at the medical branch by the numbers, visit www.utmb.edu/facts.
LEARN ABOUT BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS AT THE NEXT OSLER CLUB MEETING
The past, present and future of transfusion medicine is the subject of Dr. Barbara J. Bryant’s presentation at the next Osler Club meeting on Jan. 22. Bryant, professor and vice chair in the department of pathology, will discuss the history of blood transfusions, advances in blood collection and storage, maintaining the safety of blood supplies, and the current and possible future challenges of transfusion medicine. The lecture is part of a series hosted by The John P. McGovern Academy of Oslerian Medicine, which is dedicated to the application of Oslerian principles to contemporary medicine and medical education.
The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 22 in Eaton Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. A light buffet supper will be served and admission is free, but space is limited. Reservations are required. For reservations, email mcacadem@utmb.edu or call 409-747-9680 by Tuesday.
URBAN TO LEAD CLINICAL AND TRANSLATIONAL SCIENCE PROGRAM
Dr. Randall J. Urban will assume the role of Principal Investigator for the Clinical and Translational Science program at the medical branch. Urban will build upon the work begun by the program’s outgoing principal investigator, Dr. David Herndon.
Urban joined the medical branch in 1990, and has served in numerous positions including, fellowship program director and division director of the Endocrinology Division, founder and director of the Nelda C. & H.J. Lutcher Stark Diabetes Center, and, from 2005 to 2018, professor and chair of internal medicine.
The medical branch is just one of 62 institutions funded via a National Institutes of Health Clinical and Translational Science Award. The program at the medical branch includes multiple collaborative teams that investigate a range of conditions from heart disease and cancer to asthma and burn injury. In addition, the program helps train young scientists in translational research.
SADRO NAMED TO LIST OF LEADERS TO KNOW
Cheryl A. Sadro, chief financial officer, has recently been named in Becker’s Hospital Review 2018 list of “143 Women Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know.” The women on this list are executives at hospitals and health systems across the nation who have established themselves as successful leaders within the ever-evolving health care industry.
According to Becker’s, the women named were “selected based on editorial judgment after evaluation of their management and leadership skills, as well as career accomplishments.” Becker’s noted Sadro’s work in developing the first enterprise data warehouse at the medical branch and in the construction of the $438 million, 765-square-foot Jennie Sealy Hospital.
