Joy to the World: More than 20 large sculptures of various types of marine life — whales, sharks, starfish, sea turtles, etc. — are headed to Galveston, with a twist: the material comes from the nearly 35 million metric tons of plastic discarded into the globe’s aquatic ecosystems, according to the Ocean Conservancy. The Galveston Park Board of Trustees and Oregon-based nonprofit Washed Ashore are partnering to bring these sculptures to the island, beginning this weekend and running through March 5. Installation of the first piece, the lovely “Octavia the Octopus,” begins 9 p.m. Friday at Saengerfest Park, 23rd Street and Strand. An artist-residency program is also planned; see visitgalveston.com for details.

What Child is This: When children learn to dance, they learn to not only look after their bodies but a raft of other essential skills including discipline, patience, nonverbal communication and self-confidence. If they train with City Ballet of Houston, they could be in line to appear in its annual production of “The Nutcracker,” Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s fairy-tale ballet that is as much a part of the holiday season as poinsettias and “Silver Bells.” The Grand 1894 Opera House has been part of this tradition for 25 years now, hosting performances at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Plenty of perks, too: Saturday’s early performance will be preceded by a special afternoon tea —separate ticket required — while after both afternoon shows City Ballet of Houston will offer an opportunity to meet the dancers, take photos and learn more about how that Nutcracker magic comes to life.

