The Grand 1894 Opera House will host City Ballet of Houston and its annual production of “The Nutcracker,” Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s fairy-tale ballet. The Grand has been part of this tradition for 25 years, hosting performances at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the Galveston College Community Chorale will perform its annual free holiday concert 7 p.m. Monday at Moody United Methodist Church.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees and Oregon-based nonprofit Washed Ashore are partnering to bring to the island sculptures made of plastic discarded in the world's aquatic ecosystems.
The 61st annual Christmas Boat Parade is this weekend’s marquee event at Kemah Boardwalk’s seasonal celebration Jingle On the Boardwalk.
Joy to the World: More than 20 large sculptures of various types of marine life — whales, sharks, starfish, sea turtles, etc. — are headed to Galveston, with a twist: the material comes from the nearly 35 million metric tons of plastic discarded into the globe’s aquatic ecosystems, according to the Ocean Conservancy. The Galveston Park Board of Trustees and Oregon-based nonprofit Washed Ashore are partnering to bring these sculptures to the island, beginning this weekend and running through March 5. Installation of the first piece, the lovely “Octavia the Octopus,” begins 9 p.m. Friday at Saengerfest Park, 23rd Street and Strand. An artist-residency program is also planned; see visitgalveston.com for details.
What Child is This: When children learn to dance, they learn to not only look after their bodies but a raft of other essential skills including discipline, patience, nonverbal communication and self-confidence. If they train with City Ballet of Houston, they could be in line to appear in its annual production of “The Nutcracker,” Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s fairy-tale ballet that is as much a part of the holiday season as poinsettias and “Silver Bells.” The Grand 1894 Opera House has been part of this tradition for 25 years now, hosting performances at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Plenty of perks, too: Saturday’s early performance will be preceded by a special afternoon tea —separate ticket required — while after both afternoon shows City Ballet of Houston will offer an opportunity to meet the dancers, take photos and learn more about how that Nutcracker magic comes to life.
I Saw Three Ships: Featuring hundreds of boats decked out in holiday regalia, the 61st annual Christmas Boat Parade is this weekend’s marquee event at Kemah Boardwalk’s seasonal celebration Jingle On the Boardwalk. The boats should pass by the boardwalk between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, amid a hive of holiday activity that also includes movie screenings, Santa’s workshop, stilt-walkers, balloon artists, a snow patch and live music from the Houston Skyline Band and Pearland High School’s Kantorei Choir. See kemahboardwalk.com for details.
Let it Snow: Speaking of snow, plunge into 15 tons of the powdery stuff at Hitchcock Hometown Christmas at the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce, 8300 state Highway 6, which kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday with the annual Christmas parade. Other activities include pictures with Santa, a hayride, shopping and crafts, free food and drink, and a 50/50 raffle that could net you some much-needed Christmas cash.
Police parade: If somehow you didn’t get enough parades at Dickens last weekend, here comes another one: the city of Galveston‘s official Christmas Parade, presented by the Galveston Municipal Police Association. Floats will begin lining up at 5 p.m. to do two laps of an area bounded by Postoffice, 19th, Strand and 25th streets. Anyone who appreciates the dark side of the holidays should keep an eye out for the Isle of Misfits‘ “Krambus” float, inspired by the devilishly funny 2015 movie that is the greatest cautionary Christmas tale in recent film history. Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
Do you hear what I hear? Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the Galveston College Community Chorale will perform its annual free holiday concert 7 p.m. Monday at Moody United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. To go along with the familiar carols and seasonal favorites, the choir also will perform a more recent piece, acclaimed New Jersey-based choral composer Michael JohnTrotta‘s three-part “Gloria,” also featuring organist Ron Wyatt and longtime area music educator Sparky Koerner‘s brass ensemble. The concert will conclude with an all-hands performance of Handel‘s “Hallelujah” chorus to salute the choir’s reaching the half-century mark.
Go Tell it on the Mountain: The balmy weather lately makes it a snap to start dreaming about summer fun again. Lagoonfest Texas, the Texas City waterpark/beach club that offers kayaks, paddleboarding, bumper boats, the 42-foot Titan Slide, and more, is offering discounts on season passes from now until Christmas Day. The 2023 season opens March 11; see lagoonfesttexas.com for details.
