Lynsey Shilling celebrates the 45th birthday of her husband, Luther Shilling, at La Peska Seafood Restaurant’s rooftop in Galveston on Aug. 20. The disco theme was “Staying Alive” and partiers danced the night away.
Friends Steve Bryan, Sharon Bryan, Reggie Aspuro and Brian Barefield await the arrival of the birthday boy Luther Shilling and wife Lynsey Shilling at La Peska Seafood Restaurant on Aug. 20 in Galveston.
Lynsey Shilling celebrates the 45th birthday of her husband, Luther Shilling, at La Peska Seafood Restaurant’s rooftop in Galveston on Aug. 20. The disco theme was “Staying Alive” and partiers danced the night away.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Deb Botefur, Sheila Merit and Jen Okpara relax on the patio at La Peska Seafood Restaurant while listening to sounds of the 1970s at Luther Shilling’s 45th birthday bash in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Birthday guests Andrea Hunter and Wyland Hunter enjoy cool refreshing disco ball margaritas at Luther Shiller’s 45th birthday bash Aug. 20 at La Peska Seafood Restaurant in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Larry Grissom and Deanna Grissom, with friends Karen Lawley and Joe Lawley, enjoy Luther Shilling’s 45th birthday celebration at La Peska Seafood Restaurant in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Shiny, frosted disco ball goblets filled with La Peska Seafood Restaurant's signature margaritas welcomed each guest upon arrival at Luther Shiller's 45th birthday bash on Aug. 20.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Friends Steve Bryan, Sharon Bryan, Reggie Aspuro and Brian Barefield await the arrival of the birthday boy Luther Shilling and wife Lynsey Shilling at La Peska Seafood Restaurant on Aug. 20 in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
Tom Schwenk, Jeff Ossenkop and Carlos Medina enjoy the smooth sounds of The Slags at the 45th birthday party of Luther Shilling on Aug. 20 at La Peska Seafood Restaurant in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.