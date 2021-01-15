Helping port chaplain Karen Parsons, center, celebrate her retirement are, from left, John Gaddis, Albert Choate, Galveston City Councilman William Schuster, Galveston Seafarers Center General Manager Jim Lewis, Galveston City Councilman David Collins, Brian Lemire and Seafarers Center board President Mike Dudas.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Port chaplain Karen Parsons brings Christmas presents — and a big smile — to an unidentified sailor from a foreign ship docked in Galveston around the holidays.
Chaplain Karen Parsons retired her post as the archdiocesan port chaplain for the ports of Galveston and Texas City on Dec. 30. Parsons has provided pastoral care to the men and women who come on ships into the Port of Galveston, regardless of race, religion, nationality or political beliefs for 28 years from her base at the Galveston Seafarers Center, 221 20th St.
Guests and local dignitaries including Galveston city councilmen David Collins and William Schuster, and Lorraine Grubbs, director of membership development at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, were greeted by Seafarers Center Board President Mike Dudas and enjoyed a video montage of Parsons’ illustrious career provided by her husband, Ed. General Manager Jim Lewis gave a tour and history lesson of the Seafarers Center, as well.
