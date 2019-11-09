Making the scene at the Mardi Gras Mainland Preview Party were Rotarians Karen Pennison McWhorter, Family Services Center of Galveston County; Nicholas Finan, city of Texas City; Connie Ricketts, CASA of Galveston County; and Judy Slocumb, Independence Village.
The Welcome Brigade at the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce 2019 Fall Golf Classic were Mary Bradshaw, chamber staff; Fay Picard, with office state Rep. Greg Bonnen; Rebecca Goins Lilley, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital; and Peter Wuenschel, Communities in Schools Bay Area.
Bob Senter, master of ceremonies, and Judy Slocumb, Rotary Club of Texas City president, welcome guests to the 10th Annual Mardi Gras Mainland Preview Party.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Helping at the ticket and raffle counter were the hard-working Mardi Gras committee duo, left to right, Rebecca Fuller and Trudy Broiles.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Peggy Davenport, former Rotary Club of Texas City president with her beautiful niece Caitlin O'Brien.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Teresa Franklin Vencil and Leanne Vencil man the check-in booth at the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce 2019 Fall Golf Classic.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Bridget Bear, left, of South Shore Harbor Resort, is with overall team winners Jerrid Payton, Daniel Cook, Chelsea Kinard, Rob Cantrell, with League City Chamber of Commerce President Dewan Clayborn.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Golf committee members Penny Brockway, Jill Geyer Reason and Bridget Bear help during the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce 2019 Fall Golf Classic.
On Oct. 29, the atmosphere at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City was festive, with folks huddled in conversations at the 10th annual Mardi Gras Mainland Preview Party.
On this warm October evening, Rotary Club of Texas City members and invited guests kicked off the 10th annual Mardi Gras Mainland celebrations, scheduled for Feb. 8. This annual tradition began in 2011, which coincided with the centennial celebration of the city of Texas City. Since that time, the celebration has grown significantly, with funds raised at the annual event going to student scholarships, along with other programs and projects locally and internationally.
