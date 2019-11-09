On Oct. 29, the atmosphere at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City was festive, with folks huddled in conversations at the 10th annual Mardi Gras Mainland Preview Party.

On this warm October evening, Rotary Club of Texas City members and invited guests kicked off the 10th annual Mardi Gras Mainland celebrations, scheduled for Feb. 8. This annual tradition began in 2011, which coincided with the centennial celebration of the city of Texas City. Since that time, the celebration has grown significantly, with funds raised at the annual event going to student scholarships, along with other programs and projects locally and internationally.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

