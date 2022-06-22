Steven Clouse of SAWS and Earthea Nance, EPA regional 6 administrator, tour the cascade aerator at the SAWS H2Oaks Center, which is a desalination and aquifer storage and Carrizo water recovery facility, on Monday.
Steven Clouse of SAWS and Earthea Nance, EPA regional 6 administrator, tour the cascade aerator at the SAWS H2Oaks Center, which is a desalination and aquifer storage and Carrizo water recovery facility, on Monday.
BILLY CALZADA/San Antonio Express News
Alexis Arguijo works with water samples at the SAWS H2Oaks Center, which is a desalination and aquifer storage and Carrizo water recovery facility, on Monday, June 13, 2022.
The future of water comes down to three C’s: collaboration, creativity and celebration.
That was the message that Chi Ho Sham — president of the American Water Works Association, an international scientific and educational nonprofit focused on improving water quality and supply — had for the world’s water experts who gathered in San Antonio this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.