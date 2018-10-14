This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Shay and Dice.
Shay (A013510) is a domestic short hair with a gray tabby and white coat. She’s about 7 months old — a playful teenager in cat years. Shay is friendly, seeks attention and likes toys. If you think you could fall in love with cuddles, soft fur, purrs, bright eyes and a dainty pink nose, come meet sweet Shay this week. She is waiting for her special family.
Dice or “Good Boy” (A015168) will answer to either name as long as belly rubs are involved. He’s a social butterfly, loves attention and making people smile.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Shay and Dice are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City.
