The Grand tour: The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., will be hopping all Halloween weekend long, starting 8 p.m. Friday with the Island debut of “Pride and Prejudice.” Jane Austen‘s peerless 1813 romantic comedy will be presented by London’s Aquila Theatre, one of the industry’s leading classical-theater companies. Saturday at 8 p.m. Grand regular Rob Landes‘ spooky organ skills will bring on goosebumps as he accompanies Lon Chaney‘s iconic performance as “The Phantom of the Opera” in the 1925 silent-film classic. Finally, former “Tonight Show” bandleader Branford Marsalis closes out the weekend on a classy note, the big-band sounds of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets available at thegrand.com.

Tale old as time: Starting Friday, return to one of the world’s most beloved fairy tales in the Dickinson High School, 3800 Baker Drive, production of “Beauty and the Beast,” Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice‘s Broadway smash based on the 1992 animated Disney blockbuster. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 3-5, and 2 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. Adult tickets are $20 or $15 pre-sale.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com

