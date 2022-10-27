Mark and Lorenda Wyant, owners of the Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall, are hosting a Ghost Bride Ball 7 p.m. Saturday in honor of Audra, the 1950s sailor’s wife who hanged herself after her husband perished at sea and supposedly still lingers around room 501.
The Grand tour:The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., will be hopping all Halloween weekend long, starting 8 p.m. Friday with the Island debut of “Pride and Prejudice.” Jane Austen‘s peerless 1813 romantic comedy will be presented by London’s Aquila Theatre, one of the industry’s leading classical-theater companies. Saturday at 8 p.m. Grand regular Rob Landes‘ spooky organ skills will bring on goosebumps as he accompanies Lon Chaney‘s iconic performance as “The Phantom of the Opera” in the 1925 silent-film classic. Finally, former “Tonight Show” bandleader Branford Marsalis closes out the weekend on a classy note, the big-band sounds of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets available at thegrand.com.
Tale old as time: Starting Friday, return to one of the world’s most beloved fairy tales in the Dickinson High School, 3800 Baker Drive, production of “Beauty and the Beast,” Alan Menken, HowardAshman and Tim Rice‘s Broadway smash based on the 1992 animated Disney blockbuster. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 3-5, and 2 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. Adult tickets are $20 or $15 pre-sale.
Dance fever:LULAC Council 151 and beer brewer Modelo present an entire afternoon of fun and familia at the second annual Dia de los Muertos Fall Fiesta, 1 p.m. 9 p.m. Saturday at the old Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St. Entertainers include Los Lost Boyz,Mambo Jazz Kings, The Line-Up, Ronnie Hernandez, Grupo Indomable, and a group led by retired choir director Rudy Villarreal; plus appearances by Burnet Elementary’s folkloric dancers, Ball High School’s Ballet Folklorico, and Houston’s Itzcoatl Tezkatlipoka (Danza Azteca). All proceeds will go to graduating Galveston County students next spring.
Sub zero: Don’t get drafted into the Zombie Navy during Saturday’s Haunted Submarine Tour, 5:30-9 p.m. in Seawolf Park. Trick-or-treaters are welcome aboard the USS Stewart and throughout the park, which promises “scary good fishing,” too. $5 admission for those older than 12; $6 per car to park.
Ghost dancing: Known as Texas’ most haunted hotel, the Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall, is hosting a Ghost Bride Ball 7 p.m. Saturday in honor of Audra, the 1950s sailor’s wife who hanged herself after her husband perished at sea and supposedly still lingers around room 501. If dancing’s not your speed, the hotel is offering “Spirits With the Spirits” ghost tours several times in the coming days, including Halloween. Ball tickets are $95; see grandgalvez.com for details.
Grand masquerade:Misfits Productions, the folks responsible for those wild and crazy Krewe de Isle of Misfits Mardi Gras floats, are going a little Mad Max for this year’s “Post Apocalyptic” Misfits Ball, 8 p.m. Saturday at Scottish Rite Cathedral, 2128 Church St. Costumes are a must (no nudity, please), and the contest is split four ways: Best Witch, Best Couple, Most Creative and Crowd Favorite. Winners will be announced at midnight. Available at Proletariat, the $150 ticket includes open bar and catering by Gypsy Joynt. 21 and up only. See misfitsgtx.com for details.
Anchors aweigh: At 6 p.m. Saturday, say happy 145th anniversary to Galveston’s favorite tall ship at Elissa’s Seaport Social, a dockside gathering at Pier 22, 2200 Harborside Drive, featuring cake, complimentary drinks, live music and more. Nautical-themed costumes encouraged. Tickets are $75; see galvestonhistory.org for details.
Trunk or treat: Wind down your Halloween weekend in style at Island Boo Fest, starting 3 p.m. Sunday at Saengerfest Park, 23rd Street and The Strand, featuring a Golf Cart Trunk or Treat (pick up bags at Haunted Mayfield Manor) from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and costume and cart-judging contests immediately afterward. Participating Strand merchants will have their candy buckets out from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. before things wind down with a screening of the latter-day Disney classic “Coco” at 6 p.m.
