Pictured from left to right is: Rachel Cheek, Bill McClain, Scott Blair, Jill Pyles, Tina Sifuentes and Bruce Sims attended the 2020 monthly “Good Morning, Galveston” membership breakfast for current and future members of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Incoming Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Chairman Howie Bentley, of Classic Auto Group Galveston, spoke about the need to engage, share and give back to the community, regardless of how small the act of giving, at the chamber’s first 2020 monthly meeting.
Brian E. Benjey, pastor at Grace2Go Ministry, provided Geva coffee for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s first 2020 monthly “Good Morning, Galveston” membership breakfast for current and future members.
Pictured from left to right is, Brenda Donaloio Lee, Allen Martin, Linda Dobbs Willis and Sara Martin attend the “Good Morning, Galveston” meeting for new and future members of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Kyle Albright and Marilyn Swanson attend the “Good Morning, Galveston” membership breakfast for current and future members of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Renae Bentley and Renee Gibson attend the “Good Morning, Galveston” membership breakfast for current and future members of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
How does the oldest chamber of commerce in Texas kick off the new year and new decade? The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce got right down to business by successfully hosting its first 2020 monthly “Good Morning, Galveston” membership breakfast for current and future members. This event gives chamber members the opportunity to engage, mingle, connect, share information and knowledge, network and build lasting business and personal relationships within the community.
The chamber’s Community Room was a beehive of activity as members huddled in conversations, some holding cups of aromatic Geva coffee provided by Brian E. Benjey, pastor at Grace2Go Ministry, as they happily welcomed their friends, fellow business owners and newcomers to the chamber. Breakfast sponsors were MOD Coffeehouse, Platinum Choice Bancard and our very own Galveston County Daily News.
