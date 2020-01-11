How does the oldest chamber of commerce in Texas kick off the new year and new decade? The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce got right down to business by successfully hosting its first 2020 monthly “Good Morning, Galveston” membership breakfast for current and future members. This event gives chamber members the opportunity to engage, mingle, connect, share information and knowledge, network and build lasting business and personal relationships within the community.

The chamber’s Community Room was a beehive of activity as members huddled in conversations, some holding cups of aromatic Geva coffee provided by Brian E. Benjey, pastor at Grace2Go Ministry, as they happily welcomed their friends, fellow business owners and newcomers to the chamber. Breakfast sponsors were MOD Coffeehouse, Platinum Choice Bancard and our very own Galveston County Daily News.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

