The holidays — straight through to the dawning of a new year — are a special time when presents are being wrapped, goodies baked and presented, cards mailed, family welcomed home, Champagne flowing, the finest attire donned and old and new friends alike gathering to celebrate.
Such was the spirit the weekend of Dec. 10-11, when members of the Galveston Country Club, decked out in seasonal colors and sparkles, turned out for the club’s annual Christmas party.
