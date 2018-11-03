Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Maple and Nina.
Maple is a stunning 4-month-old kitten with bold two-toned fur colors. She has a black and orange split face and white highlights. Maple would prefer a home with minimal distractions and commotion. Come by today to meet this beautiful “purromatic” snuggle machine today.
Nina is a 1-year-old retriever mix with a black and tan coat and big brown eyes. She’s family-friendly, good with visitors, active, playful, silly, and affectionate. She likes to chase and pounce; she plays with other dogs. She was raised as an inside dog and she’s house-trained. She knows “sit” and “wait.” She has lived with children over the age of 5, and was great around them.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Galveston Firefighter Calendars are now available for purchase. Check out our website for a link to order, or stop by the shelter to pick one up in person.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only!
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
