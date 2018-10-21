The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Ladybird and Golden Eye.
Ladybird came to us a few months ago, and is a sweet, loving dog. She has been outside her whole life until now (but amazingly is heart-worm negative) and would love the chance to live indoors. Ladybird is a calm, affectionate, loyal dog. She’s well-mannered and responds well to verbal praise. Ladybird is 4 years young and patiently waiting to join your family.
Golden Eye is a gorgeous 8-month-old black cat with a fantastic personality and huge golden eyes. She’s a total lap cat, who loves to snuggle and is very calm. She doesn’t mind other cats, but isn’t overly playful. She loves belly scratches. Once she settles in and makes herself comfortable she will be a wonderful companion. Golden Eye is anxious to find her forever home.
October is National Adopt A Dog Month. From Monday through Saturday, all dogs that have been at the shelter for longer than 60 days (members of our Lonely Hearts Club) will have $20 adoptions. Come find your new best friend today.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
