Raffle winner Janice Hallisey, wife of League City Mayor Pat Hallisey, shows her excitement and disbelief at winning a magnificent trip at the recent 18th annual Yawl Ketch the Spirit of Devereux fundraiser held under the pavilion at Butler’s Courtyard in League City.
DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH TEXAS/Courtesy
Devereux Executive Director Pam Reed, right, and Diane Morris, left, recognize AMOCO Federal Credit Union for its support and sponsorship at the 18th annual Yawl Ketch the Spirit of Devereux annual fundraiser. Receiving the award is AMOCO Business Development Officer Michelle Walker.
DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH TEXAS/Courtesy
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey shows his support for Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas while hanging out with Devereux Director of Development Joni Robertson at the 18th annual Yawl Ketch the Spirit of Devereux fundraiser held at Butler’s Courtyard in League City.
DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH TEXAS/Courtesy
Friends of Devereux — seated left to right, Cindy Sawyer, Frank Tamborella and Nancy Richards, and back row left to right, Teresa Franklin Vencil, Janice Gunnin-Wilson and Ronnie Richards — show their support at the 18th annual Yawl Ketch the Spirit of Devereux fundraiser.
DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH TEXAS/Courtesy
It was a night under the stars, celebrating the 18th annual Yawl Ketch the Spirit of Devereux fundraiser held at the beautiful white pavilion at Butler’s Courtyard in League City.
The historic venue was the perfect setting for Pam Reed, executive director, and her dedicated team at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas‘ League City campus to thank their supporters after a year that took courage, resiliency and dedication.
