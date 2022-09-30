The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 14 held its second annual Women in Leadership Awards luncheon at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. The luncheon honored and celebrated women in six categories: young professional; woman-owned; non-profit/volunteer; education sector; and small and large businesses who play vital roles within their local organization’s success and give back to the community. Based on the seven principle tenets of Women in Leadership Awards, the finalists were recognized for their integrity, passion, humility, empathy, fostering collaborations, servant leadership and uplifting others by mentoring and adding value.

The community submitted requests for nominations to the chamber over 30 days.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

