Showing their support for the Women in Leadership Awards luncheon held at Doyle Convention Center are, from left to right, Deborah Blackman, Shannon Doyle Osborn, nominee and chamber board member Mandie McMillan Crowder and Heidi Hayes.
The women behind the scenes are, left to right, Jenny Senter, interim chamber president; Lauren Kaiser, operations manager; Stefanie Aldrich, vice president; Page Michel (outgoing) president; Bianca Jenson, membership services manager; and Marielle Gomez, communications and promotions coordinator.
The Texas City-LaMarque Chamber of Commerce held its second annual Women in Leadership Awards celebrating and honoring women who make a difference in the community. Pictured are Judy Slocumb, small business, Judy Slocumb, Independence Village; Anita Jones, large business, Linde; Tracy Pryor, young professional; Lori Carnes, women-owned business Carnes Funeral Home; Amy Reid, nonprofit/volunteer, Small Business Development Center; and Melissa Duarte, superintendent of Texas City ISD, education sector.
Texas City-La Marque Chamber Women in Business co-chair, Caytlyn Stanley, marketing director at Hospitality Health ER-Galveston, poses for a picture at the recent awards luncheon.
Community leaders and Rotarians left to right; Gary Scoggin and his wife, Pam Scoggin, Peggy Davenport and Denise O’Brien making the scene at the recent Women in Leadership Awards luncheon.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 14 held its second annual Women in Leadership Awards luncheon at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. The luncheon honored and celebrated women in six categories: young professional; woman-owned; non-profit/volunteer; education sector; and small and large businesses who play vital roles within their local organization’s success and give back to the community. Based on the seven principle tenets of Women in Leadership Awards, the finalists were recognized for their integrity, passion, humility, empathy, fostering collaborations, servant leadership and uplifting others by mentoring and adding value.
The community submitted requests for nominations to the chamber over 30 days.
