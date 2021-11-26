Among the dignitaries riding The Polar Express at the Galveston Railroad Museum are Connor Middleton, front, Christian and Matthew Middleton, left to right center, and their dad, state Rep. Mayes Middleton.
Heidi Calhoun, from left, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce President Gina Spagnola and Jill Chapman share the magic of The Polar Express at the railroad museum with Meredith “Princess Meri” Wallace.
Meredith “Princess Meri” Wallace and Prince Von Doodles Peoples strike a holiday pose at The Polar Express event at the Galveston Railroad Museum.
PHOTOS BY CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Among the travelers on The Polar Express are, from left: Mary Jo Naschke, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, Don Poole, Johnny Steverson and, kneeling, David Robertson.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Among the dignitaries riding The Polar Express at the Galveston Railroad Museum are Connor Middleton, front, Christian and Matthew Middleton, left to right center, and their dad, state Rep. Mayes Middleton.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Heidi Calhoun, from left, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce President Gina Spagnola and Jill Chapman share the magic of The Polar Express at the railroad museum with Meredith “Princess Meri” Wallace.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Santa meets with Connor McDermott, left, Meredith “Princess Meri” Wallace and David McDermott.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Jordan Weller and Evangeline Weller prepare to enjoy the exciting and magical Polar Express event at the Galveston Railroad Museum.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Shane McDermott is flanked by his sons Connor, left, and Davis as they show off the golden tickets that got them a seat on The Polar Express at the Galveston Railroad Museum.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
A magical, lighted walk leads travelers to The Polar Express at the Galveston Railroad Museum.
Seaside Scenes made Christmas memories when we accompanied the lovely Meredith “Princess Meri” Wallace on a trip on The Polar Express at the Galveston Railroad Museum recently and discovered that experiencing the holidays through the eyes of a 3-year-old opens the soul to a magical place indeed. Needless to say, the special trip to the North Pole easily thrilled the children of all ages who showed up to open the holiday event.
Dressed in their Christmas best PJs, Princess Meri and her grandparents, along with the other riders, were captivated from the start when each passenger received a golden ticket that allowed them to board the Polar Express to the North Pole. Everyone, young and old, realized it was going to be a most special night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.