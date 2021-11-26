Seaside Scenes made Christmas memories when we accompanied the lovely Meredith “Princess Meri” Wallace on a trip on The Polar Express at the Galveston Railroad Museum recently and discovered that experiencing the holidays through the eyes of a 3-year-old opens the soul to a magical place indeed. Needless to say, the special trip to the North Pole easily thrilled the children of all ages who showed up to open the holiday event.

Dressed in their Christmas best PJs, Princess Meri and her grandparents, along with the other riders, were captivated from the start when each passenger received a golden ticket that allowed them to board the Polar Express to the North Pole. Everyone, young and old, realized it was going to be a most special night.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription