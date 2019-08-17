Experience one of nature’s most spectacular and rare ocean phenomena as Moody Gardens introduces the “Rhapsody on the Reef” coral spawning event on Friday at the Aquarium Pyramid, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
The event will include light hors d’oeuvres, live music, cocktails, a variety of speakers and a silent auction as money is raised to help with ocean conservation.
While it occurs 150 miles off the coast of Galveston in the Gulf of Mexico, most people are unaware of this coral spawning. It takes place within the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, one of 14 federally designated underwater areas protected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. It’s the only sanctuary site located in the Gulf of Mexico. The total area of the sanctuary is about 56 square miles (almost 36,000 acres), divided between three distinct areas: East Flower Garden Bank, West Flower Garden Bank and Stetson Bank.
Discovered at the turn of the 20th century by fishermen in search of snapper and grouper, the banks’ colorful reefs are the northernmost in the continental United States. Fishermen nicknamed this area the “Texas Flower Gardens” because of the colorful marine life they saw on the reefs below them. By the time the sanctuary was designated, the term “banks” had been added to the name as a reference to the salt dome formations upon which the reefs are perched.
The coral spawning event allows the corals at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary to reproduce and disperse their genetic material over large distances. It also allows for genetic mixing between species of coral for greater diversification. In ways that defy scientific understanding, each coral species times its spawning for maximum benefit to the ecosystem in general.
At “Rhapsody on the Reef,” Moody Gardens will livestream the coral spawning live from the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary into the Aquarium Pyramid.
“We are excited to be able to provide our guests with the chance to experience this beautiful phenomenon in a unique setting,” John Zendt, Moody Gardens president and CEO, said.
Tickets are $100 per person with proceeds going to the Moody Gardens’ Conservation Fund. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org.
