The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Gracie.
Gracie is a black lab mix puppy who is a great combination of calm, but playful energy, and attentiveness that should make her easy to train. Gracie would make a great addition to an active family, or a sidekick for a person or couple who wants a loyal companion they can watch grow and mature into a great dog.
If you’d like to meet Gracie, come to Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. Gracie’s adoption fee is $50, and for that fee you’ll receive a veterinarian exam, first round of vaccines, microchip, and spay surgery — more than $350 in veterinary services.
