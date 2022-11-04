In 2019, Clyde and Kim Wood, owners of downtown island shop The Witchery, passed the torch of the legendary Witches’ Ball to Becky Major.
Major knew she had some big shoes to fill and then COVID happened. While the world was in “time out” and events were on hold, artists of the National Hotel Artist Lofts began brainstorming and formed Misfits Productions. The production team is made up of 25 local creatives, and is responsible for Krewe de Isle of Misfits, a Mardi Gras organization.
Their creativity culminated Oct. 29 in the ballroom of the historic Scottish Rite Cathedral when they produced the Misfits Ball drawing hundreds of attendees in their best macabre attire.
The team of artists collaborated with local audio/visual U.S. Backline to create an imaginary space with handmade décor. One of the pieces they created was inspired by the Texas Heroes Monument on 25th Street and Broadway of Lady Victory. In the tradition of the Witches’ Ball, Misfit Productions wanted to give back to a local nonprofit, Major said.
Proceeds of the ball go toward the Galveston Theatre and Arts Partnership, whose mission is to educate the general public about the history of Galveston and surrounding areas through drama, art, music, modern presentations and lectures in an official vaudeville theatre in the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The crowd participated in a costume contest for Best Witch, Best Couple and Most Creative. Gypsy Joynt provided an open bar and catering.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
