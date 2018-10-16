During the month of October, Rosenberg Library will exhibit items related to The Beach Hotel, Galveston’s first oceanfront resort property. Opened in 1883, the impressive structure operated for just 15 years before it burned to the ground in 1898.
In 1882, Galveston businessman William Henry Sinclair proposed the construction of a resort hotel along the Gulf of Mexico to attract more tourists to the island. Funded by investors in the Galveston City Railroad Company — of which Sinclair served as President — The Beach Hotel opened during the Fourth of July holiday in 1883 to much fanfare. Architect Nicholas J. Clayton designed the four-story frame structure, which was built atop 300 cedar pilings anchored into the sand. The roof was painted in red and white stripes, and the building and trim were painted various shades of green.
Although the hotel remained a popular destination, financial difficulties led to its closing in 1895. The building had fallen into disrepair and was sold to Clarence Gueringer. Gueringer repainted the hotel’s exterior and completely renovated the interior in 1896. Despite these efforts, the hotel fell into bankruptcy the next year. After changing ownership again, the hotel was forced to shut down its operations after city officials discovered that its cesspools were being emptied out directly into the Gulf of Mexico rather than being connected to the city’s sewer line.
A mysterious fire erupted at the hotel during the early morning hours of July 1898 — just before it opened for the summer season. Although local firefighters arrived on the scene quickly, strong winds prevented containment of the blaze. Within a short time, the hotel had burned to the ground.
Ironically, had the hotel not burned in 1898, it would surely have been lost during the 1900 Storm. With the construction of the seawall following that disaster, beachfront hotels are now offered significant protection from storm surges in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Treasure of the Month is on the library’s second floor near the reference desk at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. It can be viewed during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 125 or visit rosenberg-library-museum.org.
