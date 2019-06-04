During the month of June, Rosenberg Library will exhibit items related to Jessie McGuire Dent, a Galveston educator and civil rights activist. From the late 19th century until the mid-20th century, Galveston’s public schools were racially segregated.
It was standard practice to pay African American teachers 20 percent less than white teachers with the same qualifications and experience. In June 1943, Jessie McGuire Dent won a lawsuit against the Galveston School Board of Trustees to end the practice of unequal pay for teachers based on their race.
Jessie May McGuire was born in Galveston in 1892 to Robert McGuire and Alberta (Mabson) McGuire. Her father was a police officer, and the family lived at 2720 Avenue R. She attended Central High School, the first high school for African Americans in Texas (established in 1885 in Galveston).
After graduating in 1909, she enrolled at Howard University in Washington D.C. There, she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s first sorority for African American women.
When members of AKA had an internal dispute over participation in the Suffragette Movement, a separate sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, was created. Jessie McGuire was one of the founding members of that group.
After graduating from Howard University, Jessie McGuire returned to Galveston and was hired to teach English and Latin at Central High School in 1913. In 1924, she married Galveston attorney Thomas Dent. They had one son, Thomas Dent Jr., born in 1929.
By 1934, the couple had divorced, and Jessie McGuire Dent lived with her son at 2818 Avenue R. She served as the Dean of Girls for Central High School, and was active in various community groups including the Colored Unit of the Women’s Christian Temperance League, the NAACP and the Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs.
Tragically, Thomas Dent Jr. died in 1940. Despite her devastating loss, Jessie McGuire Dent maintained an active leadership role in the Colored Teachers State Association and joined its Texas Commission on Democracy in Education in March 1941. The group’s goal was to promote equality for African American teachers and schools in terms of salaries, funding, course quality, administrative positions and accreditation.
On March 10, 1943, Jessie McGuire Dent filed a petition on behalf of African American teachers, administrators and secretaries requesting these individuals receive pay equal to that of their white counterparts in the Galveston public school system. The petition was initially denied, but eventually the school board and its attorney agreed to enter negotiations with McGuire Dent and her attorney.
McGuire Dent argued the constitutional rights of African American educators had been violated by the school district’s practice of paying black teachers less than white teachers for no reason other than their race.
On June 15, 1943, Judge T.M. Kennely of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled in favor of McGuire Dent. Local schools were given until the fall of 1945 to come into full compliance with the decision.
As a result, the salaries of 84 African American educators were increased by 20 percent, making their pay equal to that of white teachers with comparable positions and experience. Jessie McGuire Dent continued to fight for racial equality, advocating for the integration of Galveston’s public schools. She died in 1948.
In 2009, the city of Galveston recognized the significant contributions made by McGuire Dent by naming a new recreation center in her honor. It’s located near her family’s former residence on the 2800 block of Avenue R.
Rosenberg Library gives special thanks to Fay Williams for contributing research materials related to Jessie McGuire Dent. To learn more, please visit the Galveston and Texas History Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays on the fourth floor of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
