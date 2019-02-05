A recent vacation to the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe was a food fanatic’s paradise. Because Guadeloupe is part of France, all the culinary delights travelers expect from a trip to France were readily available, from fresh baguettes every morning to crepes sold from food trucks at the beach.
The French emphasis on good food was so strong in Guadeloupe that, when we compared several boat companies offering a day-long excursion to a nearby island, each boat company gave a brief description of the fish and coral at the destination, but went into far more detail about the lunch that would be served. Combining that French devotion to cuisine with the abundance of Caribbean seafood and produce grown in Guadeloupe led to some memorable meals.
It’s easy to see why Christopher Columbus thought he had reached the Spice Islands when he landed on Guadeloupe in 1493. In addition to peppers and other spices, coffee, cocoa beans and vanilla all thrived in the island’s volcanic soil, and are still a major source of local pride. Each of the three have a museum in Guadeloupe dedicated to their history and current use.
The vanilla that grows in Guadeloupe turns up at farmers markets, in stores and as part of the menu in many of the local restaurants. Its appearance in restaurants wasn’t confined to sweet desserts. At one beachfront café, “Dorade coryphene a la vanilla” was one of the many choices of fresh fish. Although a vanilla cream sauce may not seem like the best pairing with grilled fish, the sauce was light, not at all sweet, and mellowed by the vanilla bean flecks throughout the sauce.
Re-creating a recipe at home can be a setup for disappointment; it’s hard to make food taste as good as someone remembers it was, especially when it was eaten against a backdrop of tropical trees, a vivid sunset and balmy air in January. It’s also hard to recreate recipes made with local ingredients that can’t make the trip back; although vanilla beans were readily available and so plentiful that a bunch too big to hold in one hand was just 10 Euros, we couldn’t bring them home because of agricultural rules forbidding the import of seeds.
Though vanilla beans are not allowed through customs because they’re considered seeds, fortunately, the spice vendors also sold pungent, triple-strength vanilla extract. For most cooking, vanilla extract is a fine substitute for vanilla beans. It should always be added at the end of cooking, however, because its alcohol base will evaporate.
Even before vanilla adds its subtle flavor, the irresistible scent makes its presence known — and it really is irresistible. In “To Kill A Mockingbird,” Scout Finch speaks condescendingly of the girls who dabbed vanilla behind their ears because they couldn’t afford perfume, but a 2009 study showed that it was one of the top five smells that men liked to smell on women. The aroma, rather than an immediately noticeable taste, is vanilla’s contribution to a salad that combines sweet, salty and acidic flavors. The salad conjures up the feel of a sunny, warm day on vacation.
