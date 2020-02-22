Current and former presidents of the Knights of Momus who were honored at the annual Knights of Momus Krewe Presidents’ Reception on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Front, from left: Larry Gillaspia, Lawrence Estes, Scott Kusnerik, David O’Donohoe, Frank Dominguez, Robert Kline; back, from left: Tom Perich, Tom Daly, Bill Ansell, Russell Scheirman, Jim McLean, Tony Brown, Gary Peters and Mike Doherty.
From left: Mark Barlow, Kathryn Barlow, Madeleine Barlow, Preston Deming and Eileen Barlow stop for a photo at the annual Knights of Momus Krewe Presidents’ Reception, which welcomed revelers to Mardi Gras season, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Tremont House.
Jim and Tessy McLean take a break from the festivities at the annual Knights of Momus Krewe Presidents’ Reception.
Rhea’s Photographic Art/Courtesy
Anouk Davis, Peggy Listowski and Janet Hoffman enjoy the combined Salute to Sweden/Valentine’s theme at the annual Knights of Momus Krewe Presidents’ Reception.
Rhea’s Photographic Art/Courtesy
Downstairs in Tremont House’s Davidson Ballroom annex, Margie, Frannie and Scott Kusnerik take in the Swede scene at the annual Knights of Momus Krewe Presidents’ Reception.
Rhea’s Photographic Art/Courtesy
Bill and Leigh Stubbs were two of 400 partygoers who caught Viking fever at the Salute to Sweden-themed Knights of Momus Krewe Presidents’ Reception on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Tremont House.
Rhea’s Photographic Art/Courtesy
Current and former presidents of the Knights of Momus who were honored at the annual Knights of Momus Krewe Presidents’ Reception on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Front, from left: Larry Gillaspia, Lawrence Estes, Scott Kusnerik, David O’Donohoe, Frank Dominguez, Robert Kline; back, from left: Tom Perich, Tom Daly, Bill Ansell, Russell Scheirman, Jim McLean, Tony Brown, Gary Peters and Mike Doherty.
Rhea’s Photographic Art/Courtesy
Kim Kirschner stands by her viking/husband, Rob Kirschner, as he embraces the “Salute to Sweden” theme of the annual Knights of Momus Krewe Presidents’ Reception on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Rhea’s Photographic Art/Courtesy
Knights of Momus Duchesses Annie Titterington, Bella Garofalo and Bailey Black celebrate the start of Mardi Gras season at the Knights of Momus Krewe Presidents’ Reception on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Rhea’s Photographic Art/Courtesy
Mike and Kathy Tramonte proudly wear their commemorative beads at the annual Knights of Momus Krewe Presidents’ Reception, kicking off Mardi Gras Galveston on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Tremont House.
Rhea’s Photographic Art/Courtesy
From left: Mark Barlow, Kathryn Barlow, Madeleine Barlow, Preston Deming and Eileen Barlow stop for a photo at the annual Knights of Momus Krewe Presidents’ Reception, which welcomed revelers to Mardi Gras season, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Tremont House.
On what would generally be a pretty quiet, chilly weekend, downtown Galveston on Valentine’s Day was transformed, once again, into a bustling headquarters for Mardi Gras Galveston festivities.
Happy revelers came from far and wide for the palpable energy of what local Mardi Gras-ers refer to as “First Friday” to witness the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Presentation and Honoree Parade and crowd favorite Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade and to see Harbors over Highways play in Saengerfest Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.