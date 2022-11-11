Close friends and Oleander Society members, Dennis Townsend, Fran Card, Lynette Schuler, Jo Anne DeWolfe, Carol Jean Mulrain and Harry Elmendorf enjoying a delicious meal prepared by the Moody Gardens Hotel.
Elizabeth Head Hernandez receiving flowers from Mary Lou Kelso, a lifelong friend of her mother, Betty Head.
Longtime members Demo and Elayne Kouzunis pictured with table mates Kelly Stevenson, guest speaker Kimberly Gaido, and Sara Hawkes.
Moody Bank sponsor representatives Sarah Williams, Cecily Henderson, Debbie Williams and Marika DaPron.
Galveston’s International Oleander society committee members Heidi Coggeshall, Marcia Molloy, Amber Jinkins, Lydia Miller, Sara Hawkes and Kellye Graham.
Jessica Martinez, Amber Jenkins, Cecily Henderson and Leigh Balli getting ready to hear the guests speakers.
The International Oleander Society closed out 2022 with a membership luncheon at the Viewfinders Terrace Room at Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston on Oct. 26. The event was hosted by Realtor Kimberly Gaido, who also was the keynote speaker.
She fondly recalled stories about her grandmother Kewpie Gaido, who was among the society’s founders. Kimberly also discussed the Galveston real estate market.
Liz Head Hernandez, daughter of Betty Head, was also a guest speaker. The Betty Head Oleander Garden Park, 2624 Sealy St., is dedicated to Betty Head in recognition of her lifelong dedication to promoting Galveston as the Oleander City, propagating oleanders and educating people about oleanders.
Mary Lou Kelso and Amber Jinkins, society president, organized the luncheon, which about 60 members and supporters attended. The October luncheon is held annually, and is the final member meeting of the year.
If you are interested in joining the society, visit oleander.org.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
