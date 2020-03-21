Left to right: Santa Fe Education Foundation board members Sophia Splawn and Joel Ummrall, along with his wife, Anggie Sumrall, at the recent Santa Fe Education Foundation’s 10th Annual Gala held at the Nessler Center in Texas City.
Left to right: Dr. Leigh Wall, superintendent of Santa Fe public schools, with Sheryl Skufca, John Rothermel and Lisa Kessler at the Santa Fe Education Foundation’s 10th annual gala at the Nessler Center.
Left to right: Josh and Cathy Woitena; Pam Schwertner, a foundation board member; and Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman, a retired U.S. Navy pilot and NASA astronaut who was keynote speaker at the Santa Fe Education Foundation’s 10th annual gala at the Nessler Center in Texas City.
Left to right: Sandy Gartman and her husband, Don Gartman, a College of the Mainland Trustee, enjoy the events with Renee Rockers, president of the Santa Fe Education Foundation board of directors.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Left to right: Santa Fe Education Foundation board members Sophia Splawn and Joel Ummrall, along with his wife, Anggie Sumrall, at the recent Santa Fe Education Foundation’s 10th Annual Gala held at the Nessler Center in Texas City.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Left to right: Dr. Leigh Wall, superintendent of Santa Fe public schools, with Sheryl Skufca, John Rothermel and Lisa Kessler at the Santa Fe Education Foundation’s 10th annual gala at the Nessler Center.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Left to right: Renee Rockers, president of the Santa Fe Education Foundation board of directors, with board members Pam Schwertner and Greg Gardner, unveiling a new logo at the 10th annual gala.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Left to right: Josh and Cathy Woitena; Pam Schwertner, a foundation board member; and Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman, a retired U.S. Navy pilot and NASA astronaut who was keynote speaker at the Santa Fe Education Foundation’s 10th annual gala at the Nessler Center in Texas City.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Left to right: Rachel Tyrna and her husband, John Tyrna, along with Darryn Hicks at the Santa Fe Education Foundation’s gala.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Left to right: Jason Bailey, Robyn Tilitzki, Lee Townsend and Alex Alejandro Sanchez at the Santa Fe Education Foundation’s 10th annual gala.
Feb. 20 at the Nessler Center in Texas City was a night to celebrate the Santa Fe Education Foundation’s 10th annual gala. Community leaders, foundation supporters, sponsors, families and friends all gathered to give thanks and recognize those who made this journey possible.
Foundation President Renee Rockers in a written message reflected on the past decade and noted how every single member played an integral role in getting the organization to this major milestone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.