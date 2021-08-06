From left, friends Michelle Surratt, Steven J. Baines and Jessica Karigan pose for a picture on the balcony at Events at the Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston, during the recent chamber mixer and wine share.
Christine Hopkins and Michelle Mielke serve up samples of their delectable wines from their Scout & Cellar collection at the recent Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce mixer and wine share at Events At The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Oswald and Linda Griffin make delicious, hand-squeezed-from-scratch tropical juices at their Lemon Bar booth at the Texas Gourmet Market in League City on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Ben Ross, left, is the man behind the Texas Gourmet Market in League City. He’s pictured here with his friend Chris Ansted.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Brittany Green works the Charred and Starred booth at the recent Texas Gourmet Market. The unique flags honor veterans and first responders.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a mixer and wine share at Events at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston. This eclectic, private event venue was the former Falstaff Brewery, with its historic architecture intact. The venue offers breathtaking panoramic views of the city and a relaxing, throwback vibe.
It was a delightful evening of reconnecting, networking and meeting up with friends after the pandemic-related slowdown of events. A big shout-out goes to Events Director Cathy Fernandez for her gracious hospitality and warm welcome.
