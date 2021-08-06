The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a mixer and wine share at Events at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston. This eclectic, private event venue was the former Falstaff Brewery, with its historic architecture intact. The venue offers breathtaking panoramic views of the city and a relaxing, throwback vibe.

It was a delightful evening of reconnecting, networking and meeting up with friends after the pandemic-related slowdown of events. A big shout-out goes to Events Director Cathy Fernandez for her gracious hospitality and warm welcome.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

