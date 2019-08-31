Family friends and the community gathered on Aug. 22 at the Wings of Heritage room in the Nessler Civic Center in Texas City to honor Charles and Mary Ellen Doyle. The Doyles are long-time supporters of The Salvation Army of Galveston County and dedicated volunteers within the community.
Charles and Mary Ellen were presented with the Champion of Hope Award during the annual Boots & BBQ fundraising event co-chaired by Vivian Hernandez and Karen Etheridge.
This award is given to people who inspire hope by demonstrating their commitment, dedication and passion by volunteering and serving their community and neighbors.
During the award presentation, Charles Doyle addressed the crowd, encouraging everyone to be kind, caring and to get involved, by doing the most good, whenever possible.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County Women’s Auxiliary presented the event. The auxiliary is a fundraising, educational and volunteer service group that supports the work of The Salvation Army in Galveston County.
The auxiliary focuses on spreading the mission of The Salvation Army, raising funds to support local programs and providing volunteer support. During the celebration, the auxiliary presented a gift from funds raised in the amount of $35,000 to The Salvation Army of Galveston County.
Mouth-watering barbecue with all the fixings were prepared and served by Lighthouse Charity Team. Mike’s Mobile Music provided entertainment.
Among attendees were: Honorees Charles and Mary Ellen Doyle; Patrick and Stephanie Doyle and José and Arlene Boix; event co-chairs, Vivian Hernandez and Karen Etheridge; U.S. Rep. Randy Weber; and Traci Puckett, women’s auxiliary vice president president. Also on hand were the beautiful greeters, Gloria Todaro, Kay Davis, Tammy Gashy and Dyan Harden.
COLLEGE GAINS STEAM
The day was warm but filled with great expectations and a vision of the future on Aug. 26 at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math building at College of the Mainland in Texas City groundbreaking ceremony.
College of the Mainland President Warren Nichols and members of the board of trustees Kyle Dickson, Alan Waters, Melissa Skipworth, Don G. Gartman, Verna Henson, Bill McGarvey and Dawn King welcomed their distinguished guests and local community and business leaders, including Texas Sen. Larry Taylor; Texas Rep. Mayes Middleton; Mayor Matt Doyle; Armanda Ordoñez, director of nursing; and Tripp Montalbo, CEO of HCA’s Houston Healthcare Mainland.
The 168,723-square-foot Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math building will be four stories and will house expanded programs in Allied Health and allow the college to increase its popular nursing program and the cyber security networking lab, officials said.
Also attending the event were: Abel Garza, city of Texas City commissioner; José Boix, community leader; Jenny Senter, President Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce and her team members, Lauren Perez and Lorrie Koster.
