This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Ajax and Sapphire.
“A” is for Ajax (A014297), who is a domestic short hair with a brown tabby coat. Ajax is a handsome “teenager” at about 7 months old. He enjoys attention, playing with toys, romping with his brothers, and a catnap afterward. Ajax says he’s “the special one” in his litter of five — everyone else is a blue-gray tabby, so he’s easy to pick out from the crowd. Come get acquainted with Ajax this week — he’s ready and waiting to meet you.
Sapphire (A015451) is an energetic and loving pup who is oh so ready to find a loving, forever home of their very own. When Sapphire first came to the shelter, they looked a little “ruff.” Thanks to the Heal a Heart donations from very kind people, Sapphire was able to receive the treatment they needed. Look at them now! Please come visit Sapphire at the ARC this week.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Ajax and Sapphire are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
